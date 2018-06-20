New pool heater a game changer for Boyne Bullet swim champs

BOYNE BULLETS: Luella Devir, 13 with Sally Vagg, 12 alongside Paige Cameron, 9 are stoked about the heater.

BOYNE BULLETS: Luella Devir, 13 with Sally Vagg, 12 alongside Paige Cameron, 9 are stoked about the heater. Hannah Sbeghen

WAKING up at 5am is hard enough on any day but try putting swimmers on in winter and diving into a freezing pool of water.

Sally Vagg has become a big favourite in her swimming squad after helping get the Boyne Bullets Swim Club a free pool heater.

It's all thanks to her random act of kindness when she decided to write Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher a thank-you email for funding the club's new pump.

The 12-year-old can now swim her way to the championships in a few weeks and train her regular 11-hour week with her team during winter.

"I have training from 6am to 7.30am and when I'm training in winter usually I'll have to go to the Gladstone pool but it's been a huge help using our own pool,” Sally said.

"I originally just wrote Glenn Butcher a letter to say thanks for the new pump and he decided to help out during winter too.”

The swim star has just returned from the Queensland Schools Swimming Championships in Brisbane, taking home three bronze medals and being selected to represent Queensland in six events at the Australian Schools Swimming Championships in Hobart next month.

With her coach Kate Ball backing the squad, Ms Ball said the team will now be in the best form they have ever been in.

"Usually we have to work harder when the team comes back for summer training because they've had a long winter break but now with the heater we can continue the program and keep up our skills,” Ms Ball said.

"We won't be playing catch- up any more.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for our swimmers who can really shine.”