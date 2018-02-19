HOME BERTHS: New pontoons added to 1770 Marina

POSITIVE GROWTH: The new berths at the 1770 Marina are nearly completed.

AGNES WATER and Seventeen Seventy boaties will be delighted with the latest addition to the 1770 Marina.

Fourteen extra pontoons have been added to the popular tourist destination, bringing the total number of berthing spots to 22.

The latest additions were installed by Caloundra-based company The Jetty Specialist, and at eight metres each will add more than 100 metres of berthing space to the marina.

The pontoons will be available to recreational and commercial vessels, and will be open to the public this week as soon as the final fitting is in place.

1770 Marina manager Mark Mergard said part of the marina had to be dredged to allow for the expansion - but Gladstone Regional Council had been "fantastic to deal with".

"It's been a reasonably smooth application process," he told The Observer.

"(The expansion) has been a long time coming, because the market's been depressed so it's been hard to get the funding together.

"We've been paying rent on that water for years with no return... now it's all done and it's going to be great for the region."

HOME BERTHING: The new pontoons at the 1770 Marina. Denise Wild, The Coastal Rag

Mr Mergard said there was already a long list of names waiting for a berthing spot.

The next upgrade to the marina is set to be a travel lift to haul larger boats out of the water.

Working at the marina is a family affair for Mr Mergard, whose father Des built the original structure in the 1980s using a dredger brought in from Mundubbera.

Des and his wife Betty founded tourism company 1770 LARC! in 1985.

Mark's grandfather was part of the crew which cut the track people used to travel in to the area, while his brother Neil Mergard now runs 1770 Environmental Tours.