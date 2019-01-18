New police vehicle to put the sting in to traffic offenders

A NEW STING: Snr Sgt Shaune English with one of the 50 new Kia Stinger highway patrol cars.

Mike Richards GLA190118STNG

THE newest cars in the Queensland Police Service fleet have arrived in the Gladstone region.

Calliope Police Station was given two Kia Stingers last month and will be used by the Road Policing Command.

The Stinger is set to replace the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon, which have since stopped local production.

It is packed with a 272kW twin-turbo V6 engine and can reach 0-100km/h within five seconds.

Police announced last year that 50 of the highway patrol cars will be rolled out statewide between July and December 2018.

Senior Sergeant Shaune English said the car has been well received by the community and his colleagues.

"There was a lot of reaction from the other police officers when I turned up (with the car)," Sgt English said.

"We've had a lot of comments about 'Oh, it's different from what you used to have, it looks different'."

The car comes equipped with the latest technology including an in-car speed radar and automatic number plate recognition cameras.

"(The cameras) reads the number plates as cars pass us," Sgt English said.

"The computer in the car tells us if there's any warnings in relation to the car or if the car's unregistered."

Assistant commissioner Mike Keating told News Corp Australia last year the evaluation process to select a replacement vehicle was extensive.

"The Stinger performed very well in all areas and we had nothing but top reports from all the field officers," Mr Keating said.

"The result is a road policing first for us, the first foreign car to perform these duties."

The Stinger is the Korean car manufacturer's first foray into high performance rear-wheel-drive vehicles, with Queensland Police being the first in the world to use the cars for police work.

Sgt English said comparing the Stinger to the outgoing Commodores/Falcons was difficult.

"They're two very different cars," he said.

Last year NSW Police selected the 192kW BMW 5-Series diesel and the 350kW Chrysler 300 SRT as their next-generation patrol vehicles.

Victoria Police also decided on the same BMW 5-Series diesel as their highway patrol vehicle in 2017.

Other jurisdictions nationwide are also assessing replacements to the Commodores and Falcons, with the police-spec Stinger on the shortlist.