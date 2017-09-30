New police officers sworn in for Gladstone

SWORN IN: Six new recruits will soon join the police force in Gladstone.

SIX new Gladstone police officers were sworn in to service at the Queensland Police Service Academy's Oxley campus this week.

The recruits graduated as first year constables after they completed 25 weeks of intensive training alongside their counterparts from the Brisbane, South Eastern and Southern regions.

Police commissioner Ian Stewart congratulated the first year constables, and said there is no doubt they will experience some challenging and humbling times, but also some rewarding moments.

"I remember my induction ceremony well and I hope that this afternoon's ceremony is a memory that each officer carries with them throughout a long and successful career with the QPS,” he said.

"The role of a police officer is like no other - responsible for the safety and security of Queensland.”

The recruitment training program aims to provide new officers with a foundation to deliver excellent service to the community for operational policing while under supervision.