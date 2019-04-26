New playing mentor says Suns will rise to the challenges

NEW ERA: Ricky McClure will be the head coach of the Gladstone Suns A-grade side. He will also play a key role in defence.

AUSSIE RULES: It's all about enjoyment.

Play hard on the field and then make 'mate-ships' with the opposition after the game.

That's the motto new coach of the Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns Ricky McClure will implement into his team.

"We will set little goals for each other, quarter-by-quarter and going up to Yeppoon against Yeppoon Swans is definitely the hardest task that you get all year," McClure said of tomorrow's clash against the reigning premiers at 2.15pm.

The Gladstone born-and-bred playing coach, who has had a stellar career at BITS Saints before he moved to the Suns in 2016, will be a key figure in defence against the Swans and said the leadership would be spread across all six lines.

"We have been working on the basic skills and in the first two rounds, that's really let us down like hitting targets and dropping simple catches," he said.

"We have been working really hard the last few weeks and halfway through our trainings, we have separated our A-grade and reserves teams."

McClure will look to key position players Jamie Hill and Trey Dummett to step up.

"They'll both be up in the forward line and are great targets for us," he said.

Tom Gorey, from Victoria, is expected to make his debut and will spend time at half-back and in midfield.

McClure said while the first two rounds were heavy losses, there was light at the end of the tunnel.

"We've definitely got a better team to work with and obviously the results haven't shown that but I don't think we've played to our full potential yet," he said.

Yeppoon Swans kept the then Gladstone Mudcrabs scoreless in the corresponding match last year.

But McClure is quietly confidence there will be goals kicked and boxes ticked off.

"We know what we've got to achieve and kicking a goal in the first place would be number one," he said.

Ever-consistent midfielder Adam Hornbrook will be the captain.