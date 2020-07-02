New playground unveiled at Gladstone’s Marina

Two existing playgrounds have been upgraded and one new playground has opened at the GPC Marina parklands.

Two existing playgrounds have been upgraded and one new playground has opened at the GPC Marina parklands.

A NEW playground has been officially unveiled at Gladstone’s Marina parklands and two existing parks have been upgraded.

Gladstone Ports Corporation’s parks and recreation crew has taken advantage of the health restrictions by fast-tracking the upgrades to two existing playgrounds and constructing a whole new one at the Wondoo area within the Marina parklands.

FUN: Playground at the GPC Marina.

People, Community and Sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said the new structures would encourage locals to spend more time outdoors.

“We’re excited to welcome our local families and visitors back to our popular playgrounds after a short break from restrictions and upgrades,” Ms Winsor said.

“Both the Nyarla and Wondoo playground areas at the Marina will have all new equipment for park users to enjoy and we’re sure the half courts will be a welcome addition for our local youth.

“The Marina Parklands really are a beautiful place to relax, play and enjoy.”

PLAYTIME: Families are encouraged to play safely at the GPC Marina playgrounds.

As part of Queensland’s road map to easing restrictions, GPC has reminded people to play safely and adhere to social distancing requirements.