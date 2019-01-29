New players are more than welcome as season draws near

Oaka Construction defeated Rebels 10-2 in the Gladstone Touch Association 2018 Men's Division 1 grand final. And the team will be keen for more success.

TOUCH: It's not too late to play in the new Gladstone Touch Association season which starts on February 4.

GTA president Jamie Oliver said team nominations are currently being taken.

"There is still time to get your team into the first week's games starting from February 4, but teams can nominate for next three weeks after week one," he said.

The draw will then be set after the first three weeks.

Oliver said the Monday night format will have mixed divisions while Wednesday night will be made up of men, women and master's divisions.

"Teams in each division can vary but usually around six to a division," he said.

Oliver said the sport is cheap and encourages new members to join.

"I have been with GTA for 27 years and we have seen many changes over the past few years during construction booms and down turns," he said.

"Like most sports shift work rosters and 12-hour shifts can stop some people from being able to commit to teams.

"Touch is a cost effective way to stay involved in a sport and with divisions available to cater for all skill levels it's a great way to socialise with friends and family."

Oliver can be contacted on 0417045019.