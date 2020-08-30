New plan to honour heroes combatting DV tragedy

A new program has been created to honour those fighting against domestic violence.

TACKLING the heartbreaking social issue that is both domestic and family violence requires a number of individuals braver than most.

While it is a line of work many wished did not exist, a chance to honour the Central Queenslanders who combat the issue would not be missed.

A first of its kind, the new Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Honour Roll now offers the opportunity to nominate local advocates.

The new State program comes only months after the region was rocked by the alleged murder of Rockhampton woman Karen Gilliland.

Mum-of-three Karen Gilliland was allegedly murdered in domestic violence related incident.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the program would further help highlight the inspiring work of those involved.

“We know that government can’t do this alone, domestic and family violence is everyone’s business,” she said.

“The State Government want to recognise those in Central Queensland who’ve made it theirs,” she said.

The honour program offers four categories for nomination including individuals, community organisations, small business and corporate organisations.

“Whether you’re a big Corporate, a little corner store, or a person who’s reached out to a neighbour you were worried about, the Honour Roll is about shining a light on good deeds.”

Domestic violence silhouette generic image – fist raised against woman./Violence

It is these efforts, Ms Lauga said, which take real steps to ending domestic violence.

“As Queenslanders we look after each other, and with the Honour Roll we want to hear the stories of the people who’ve done that and give them the thanks they deserve.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said it was important that the community’s tireless efforts were recognised.

“I urge Queenslanders to get behind the recognition program and to go online and nominate an individual or organisation they know is doing great work in the prevention of domestic and family violence space,” he said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke is urging locals to nominate an advocate.

Honorees will receive both a signed certificate and electronic media tile to accompany their online presence.

They will also be featured online as part of Queensland’s first Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Honours Roll.

Nominations close September 7. To submit yours, click here.