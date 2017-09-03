New pizza bar opens today at Gladstone's iconic yacht club

TASTY CHANGE: Gladstone Yacht Club's Tracey Thorne, Megan McKeon and Taylah Robertson at the opening of Salty's Pizza Bar.

TIMES are changing at the iconic Gladstone Yacht Club, starting with the launch of Salty's Pizza Bar.

In a bid to attract people back to the iconic club after a tough 12 months they're ready to roll out more changes, including a new menu for upstairs diners.

At Sunday's launch of the pizza bar, duty manager Megan McKeon said she hoped it would attract a younger crowd to their beer garden.

The pizzas are named after yachts at the club and its founding members.

"We have the Austin Aussie which is named after one of our founding members,” Ms MCkeon said.

"He was so excited, he came in this morning and ordered it for breakfast.”

She said the pizza bases and sauces were made in house fresh to order.

New management started last month and Ms McKeon said they've been busier than usual.

"We're trying to target the people who want to eat out but don't want to spend too much for upstairs, and we're hoping the Sunday sessions will bring in a younger crowd too,” she said.

The changes came off the back of a survey released by the Port Curtis Sailing Club earlier this year asking people what they wanted to see at the 71-year-old yacht club.