Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A pilot has escaped with minor injures after he made a forced landing in a waterbombing helicopter near Pechey.
A pilot has escaped with minor injures after he made a forced landing in a waterbombing helicopter near Pechey. Supplied
News

New photos of helicopter crash show extent of damage

13th Nov 2019 7:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW photos have revealed the extent of the damage a helicopter sustained after it crash landed while fighting fires near Pechey.

The pilot of the waterbombing helicopter escaped with minor injuries after the forced landing at 1.50pm Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

 

The crash occurred about 1.50pm on Wednesday.
The crash occurred about 1.50pm on Wednesday. Supplied

Emergency services have provided no further details on the man's injuries or the cause behind the crash.

The ATSB confirmed the helicopter involved was a Bell 214B.

"The ATSB has been notified of a collision with terrain involving a Bell 214B helicopter conducting firefighting operations at Pechey, near Toowoomba, on Wednesday afternoon," an ATSB spokesperson said.

"The ATSB will gather further information into the circumstances of the accident ahead of deciding whether to launch a formal air safety investigation."

Residents at Pechey face an uncertain night as a dangerous fire threatens homes.

An evacuation centre has been opened at Highfields.

helicopter crash pechey fire toowoomba fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HORROR VIDEO: Attempted rape at East Shores recorded by 17yo

        premium_icon HORROR VIDEO: Attempted rape at East Shores recorded by 17yo

        News FAMILY of a Gladstone teen charged with attempted rape were in court when police played mobile phone footage taken during the alleged offending.

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Report on port’s future released

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Report on port’s future released

        News A REPORT which identifies areas for future development around the Port of Gladstone...

        Man grows field of marijuana crops to treat anxiety

        premium_icon Man grows field of marijuana crops to treat anxiety

        News Sad circumstances led a Gladstone man to self-medicate his anxiety

        Crafty fundraiser for fires

        premium_icon Crafty fundraiser for fires

        News Community gets behind young girl who wanted to help those affected by the bush...