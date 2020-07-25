New pathway to be built at popular park

PROJECT: A new footpath is to be built at Spinnaker Park.

PROJECT: A new footpath is to be built at Spinnaker Park.

A POPULAR Gladstone park will soon be the home to a new pathway creating a loop around the picturesque parkland.

Spinnaker Park will have a 320 metre extension built onto the existing pathway, expected to be ready for use by mid-August.

Spinnaker Park will be closed for night works at 6pm from 27 July until 31 July and a road closure will be in place.

READ MORE: Exciting new initiative to get Gladstone moving

READ MORE: Latest tech at GPC drastically cuts down paper waste

Contractor Fulton Hogan has been engaged to complete the asphalt works and the pathway is expected to be complete by mid-August.

The new pathway goes hand-in-hand with Gladstone Port Corporation’s new fitness initiative, Active August which encourages the community to embrace the outdoors and move more.

People, Community and Sustainability General Manager Rowen Winsor said the pathway extension will provide a better experience for park users.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve community facilities at GPC,” Ms Winsor said.

“This new extension will give locals and their four-legged friends waterfront views of our harbour on their leisurely walks.”