Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A undated picture of Jock Palfreeman in Bulgaria. Picture: Daniel Griffiths.
A undated picture of Jock Palfreeman in Bulgaria. Picture: Daniel Griffiths.
Crime

New passport key to fatal stabber's Aussie return

23rd Sep 2019 7:37 AM

Jock Palfreeman is awaiting a new passport so he can return home to Australia from Bulgaria, where he is being held in immigration detention, the country's interior minister says.

Palfreeman, 32, was granted parole last week after serving 11 years of a 20-year sentence for fatally stabbing Bulgarian law student Andrei Monov, 23, during a brawl in the capital Sofia in 2007.

While there has been rejoicing in Australia, in Bulgaria, the news of his release has been met with outrage.

Interior Minister Mladen Marinov on Sunday night said Palfreeman would leave Bulgaria as soon as he gets his passport.

The minister defended the court's decision to release Palfreeman.

"When there is deprivation of life, then there is no complete justice, there is no way to return things," Mr Marinov told Nova TV.

"The logic of the law is to find justice and make it quick, have an effective sentence."

Palfreeman has consistently maintained he acted in self-defence that night after intervening to prevent Mr Monov and a group of friends from attacking two Roma, or gypsy, men.

More Stories

Show More
fatal stabbing jock palfreeman passport prisoner

Top Stories

    Magistrate to decide if man in possession of 4g pure meth to be jailed

    premium_icon Magistrate to decide if man in possession of 4g pure meth to be...

    News A YOUNG Gladstone man will learn today whether he is to be sent to prison on a range of drug charges including driving under the influence and possession.

    Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    premium_icon Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    News A NEW compliance and education campaign is calling on Gladstone residents and...

    Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    premium_icon Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    News We’ve been told not to expect much but Gladstone could see a repeat of Saturday’s...

    IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

    • 23rd Sep 2019 7:19 AM