New partnership to benefit emergency health care

FLYING HIGH: Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) chief executive Meredith Staib and Rio Tinto Pacific Operations managing director Kellie Parker as the two companies form a partnership to promote rural and remote Queensland health services.

RIO Tinto has continued its support for the community by forming a new partnership with The Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) to improve emergency and remotely delivered health care services across regional Queensland.

Under the partnership, Rio Tinto pledged $1.25 million to RFDS Queensland over five years to support the health and wellbeing of Queenslanders and to provide resources to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gladstone is set to benefit, with some of the funds going towards the maintenance of the existing patient transfer facility in town.

The transfer facility improves patient care and operational response times for critical patients and upgrades comfort levels for patients, crews and service-delivery partners.

Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific Operations managing director Kellie Parker said the company was proud to extend its longstanding partnership with the Royal Flying Doctor Service to Queensland, adding to its support of the Western Australian service.

“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our people and communities, and the Flying Doctor provides a vital service to remote and rural areas,” Ms Parker said.

“This partnership will help improve medical access and services for people in these areas across the state, including where we operate, at Gladstone and on Cape York Peninsula.”

Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) chief executive Meredith Staib said the new partnership would allow the service to deliver “even greater levels” of service across the state.

“Improving our infrastructure does require a significant investment and strategic partnerships such as this will allow us to do just that,” Ms Staib said.

“We are incredibly grateful to Rio Tinto for their commitment to help us deliver even better health outcomes for Queenslanders.”

The new partnership is set to improve remote delivery of primary health care and mental health services across the state through support of RFDS Queensland’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

It will also fund the construction and maintenance of a new patient transfer facility at Weipa and contribute to the construction of a world-class Aeromedical Simulation Hub in Bundaberg.

The hub will use virtual reality, augmented reality and high-fidelity immersive training scenarios to attract and train aeromedical professionals.

Rio Tinto said the partnership was the first major investment announced in Queensland as part of a US$25-million commitment by the company to support communities around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery.