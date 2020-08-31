Menu
New Palm Beach tower ‘won’t overwhelm’ suburb

by ANDREW POTTS
31st Aug 2020 7:03 AM
A PAIR of ageing houses in central Palm Beach are to be demolished to make way for a sleek new residential tower.

Developer LGOC Adamstown has filed plans for the tower to front Jefferson Lane and the Gold Coast Highway.

Artist impression of a proposed tower planned for a site bordering Jefferson Lane and Gold Coast Highway in Palm Beach
Artist impression of a proposed tower planned for a site bordering Jefferson Lane and Gold Coast Highway in Palm Beach

It will have a total of 33 apartments and 82 bedrooms, including 17 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units.

It is earmarked for a 935 sqm site occupied by two wooden mid-20th century houses which would be cleared to make way for the tower.

The tower is 10-storeys tall
The tower is 10-storeys tall

A report to council said it would not "overwhelm" the area, referring to criticism of development.

"The slender nature of the proposal builds carefully upon the local legacy of Gold Coast

architectural typologies established since the 1950s," the report reads.

"The proposed development does not seek to overwhelm the surrounding context and is appropriate in its response and sits proportionally within the expected level of future development anticipated by the Gold Coast City Council for this locality."

The development application was filed last week.
The development application was filed last week.

 

 

 

