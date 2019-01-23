New owners to take the reins of Limestone Clothing

HANDING OVER THE REINS: Desley O'Grady has sold her shop to local horse trainers Leigh and Kelly Jephson.

LIMESTONE Clothing at Calliope has been bought out by new owners.

Horse trainers Leigh and Kelly Jephson will take over the reins from Gladstone Regional Council councillor Desley O'Grady tomorrow.

Ms O'Grady said the new owners have some fantastic opportunities with the business.

"I had the business for 11 years and it has been a great business,” she said.

"The community really supported it.”

Limestone Clothing was opened on December 14, 2007 and was the first store in Calliope to offer embroidery and merchandise clothing.

Ms O'Grady and her daughter were able to build up a loyal local customer base over time, and also developed clients across Central Queensland and Australia through online and mail orders.

Despite their success, she had to put the business up for sale at the end of last year because of her increasing commitments with the council.

"My heart now is helping run the community successfully with the rest of our councillors,” Ms O'Grady said.

Leigh Jephson said they are honoured to take over Limestone Clothing.

"We'd just like everyone that has been a loyal customer with Desley and Limestone Clothing for the last 11 years, to continue to support us,” Mr Jephson said.

"We'll continue to offer the same great service.”

Under the ownership of the Jephsons, the store will feature more horse wear and gear, in addition to an expanded range of clothing.

"We'd like to expand the embroidery side of the business and more giftware as well,” Mr Jephson said.

The business will hold a grand reopening with a free barbecue at 9am this Saturday.