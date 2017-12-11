Menu
New owners give historic pub new lease on life

Diggers Arms Hotel Calliope, August 6, 2015. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Caroline Tung
by

THE historic Diggers Arms Hotel in Calliope has new owners after being bought by Pine Beach Hotel Motel owners Erik and Chris Archer of Emu Park.

The settlement is due on December 18.

Mrs Archer said the couple had been looking to own another business for a long time.

"We're looking at running the hotel for a while and putting in management as we go,” she said.

The iconic pub at 1 Bell St in Calliope spent six months in receivership.

When the hotel was on the market in August 2016, its owners said it was making $26,500 a week, not including the revenue from ten gaming machines.

The pub boasts a public bar, bistro, function room, a drive-through bottle shop, manager's accommodation and gaming machines.

Expressions of interest were sent out for the pub in June this year.

