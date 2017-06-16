New owners for Goondoon St fashion shop

THE popular modelling agency and boutique store on Goondoon St has been sold and handed over to new operators.

Runway7 boutique will be taken over by new owner Lynda Ninness later this month where she hopes to add some millinery and costume design to the store.

"I'm really wanting to work with the community to bring a lot of new stuff,” Ms Ninness said.

"The agency and boutique go hand in hand and I want to work on 'look better feel great'.”

Hoping to work with women who are being treated for breast cancer and disadvantaged children in the foster system, Ms Ninness said she wanted to make people in Gladstone feel good about themselves.

"It really excites me to help the community,” she said.

Having working at the store when it was Fantasy Rags, Ms Ninness said she used to enjoy working at the fashion parades and couldn't wait to work with models again.

Runway7 current owner Carla Jayne Smith sold the store to move back to New Zealand.

"Lynda has had a lot to do with Runway7 ... her experience and strong community involvement will only add value,” Ms Smith said.