Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noosa Boathouse has changed hands in a $4 million deal.
Noosa Boathouse has changed hands in a $4 million deal.
Business

Award-winning floating landmark sells for millions

by Phil Bartsch
20th May 2019 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CULINARY and cocktail-sipping landmark on the Noosa River with postcard-perfect sunset views has a new owner at the helm.

After being floated around the market and attracting the interest of a steady stream of potential buyers from near and far, the iconic Noosa Boathouse has finally sold.

The multi award-winning and one-of-a-kind Sunshine Coast commercial asset has changed hands in a $4 million deal.

Selling agent Tom Forde of Forde Property said the boathouse and marina complex had been secured by a "prominent local Noosa investor" but he was tight-lipped about their identity.

Industry sources, however, indicated high profile Sunshine Coast-based builder/developer Mark Bain had been circling the prized asset in recent times.

It is understood he ultimately docked with a suitable offer, sealing a deal that settled earlier this month.

Noosa Boathouse, a venue with postcard-perfect sunset views, has a new owner at the helm.
Noosa Boathouse, a venue with postcard-perfect sunset views, has a new owner at the helm.

The Noosa Boathouse and marina complex at 194 Gympie Tce, Noosaville, comprises 14 tenancies and nine berths. It spans a total of 1792sq m across a three-level floating venue and five land-based shops and offices.

It is also the home and departure point for some of Noosa's most popular water activities.such as jetboat thrill rides, kayak safaris and offshore charters

Mr Forde said the marketing campaign had drawn widespread interest from both local and offshore investors - including potential buyers from Europe and Asia.

"It attracted outstanding interest nationally and internationally, with website portals confirming it as the most viewed commercial property for sale in the state," he said.

The sale of the iconic Noosa Boathouse attracted interest from potential buyers from as far away as Europe and Asia.
The sale of the iconic Noosa Boathouse attracted interest from potential buyers from as far away as Europe and Asia.

Mr Forde said the significant level of interest reflected the prevailing value proposition of Queensland properties compared to the southern markets.

"A lot of assets up here - particularly water assets like this one - are undervalued," he said. "If this was in Sydney you wouldn't be buying it for anything under $10 million.

"It's a beautiful spot on the river with fantastic views that draws patrons from far and wide."

The asset's floating, three-level premises - held under a long-term lease from the Queensland Government - at water-level features the Noosa Boathouse restaurant, a takeaway fish and chip outlet and coffee shop. Its mid-level is a 120-seat wedding reception, function and conference facility and the rooftop is home to a popular sunset cocktail bar and events space.

business noosa boathouse sunshine coast

Top Stories

    Beers congratulates O'Dowd on election win

    premium_icon Beers congratulates O'Dowd on election win

    Politics LABOR'S candidate for Flynn has congratulated incumbent Nationals' MP Ken O'Dowd for retaining the seat for another three years.

    'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    premium_icon 'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    Politics O'Dowd still refuses to declare it a win.

    Drink driver caught trying to swap seats at RBT site

    premium_icon Drink driver caught trying to swap seats at RBT site

    News The motorist got out of her car and swapped seats with her passenger

    • 20th May 2019 12:15 PM
    The big issues that decided how Flynn residents voted

    premium_icon The big issues that decided how Flynn residents voted

    Politics Cost of living, taxes and employment among top of list.