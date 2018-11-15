New online dashboard to provide vital information

REGIONWATCH: The new website will be a one-stop shop for vital information

REGIONWATCH: The new website will be a one-stop shop for vital information Leighton Smith

GLADSTONE Regional Council has launched RegionWatch, its online disaster and emergency dashboard.

The service will provide live updates on road conditions, weather warnings, fire incidents, power outages, flood alerts and school closures - all at one location.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the system would provide residents with a "single source of truth" by bringing all relevant information in to one place.

"In an emergency, time is precious and reliable information is crucial," Cr Burnett said.

"You can now quickly find the information you need on the RegionWatch dashboard.

"Please remember that community safety is everyone's responsibility and we must each ensure we and our loved ones are prepared and informed if an emergency strikes."

The timing of the system going online coincides with the beginning of storm season, and the council also reminds residents to be prepared by accessing guides and information available on its website.

Residents can also sign up to the Early Warning Network to receive alerts for severe weather direct to them.

"Information like power outages, weather forecasts and planned roadworks is useful any time of the year," Cr Burnett said.

RegionWatch is located at http://regionwatch.gladstone.qld.gov.au/