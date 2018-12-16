Menu
46 new police officers have graduated the academy.
New officers to breathe new life to the police service

Mark Zita
by
16th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
TWO new police recruits will be stationed at Gladstone starting from next year.

They are part of 46 first-year constables who have recently graduated from the academy after 25 weeks of intensive training.

The training program focuses on ensuring the new police officers can deliver excellent service to their communities.

Minister for Police Mark Ryan and Police Commissioner Ian Stewart were present at the graduation ceremony held in Townsville Stadium yesterday.

Mr Ryan said they will perform a vital role in maintaining law, order and public safety.

"On behalf of the communities and the Government of Queensland, I am grateful for the 46 First Year Constables who have accepted their responsibilities today,” Minister Ryan said.

"First Year Constables breathe new life into the Service and their unique experiences and enthusiasm.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has welcomed the move, and noted the officers' dedication to the wider community.

"The new first year constables in Gladstone will help to create a safe environment for residents and visitors, working in partnership with local communities and other government agencies around Queensland,” Mr Butcher said.

He said each of the officer's dedication to their communities was commendable.

"Thank you for your dedication to keep Queenslanders safe.”

Gladstone Observer

