Health

New NSW case from Byron Bay hen’s party

by Evin Priest
31st Mar 2021 11:29 AM
New South Wales has recorded one new case of COVID-19, premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed.

The case was recorded after 8pm and will be included in Thursday's numbers. The infectious person attended a hen's party in Byron Bay where positive cases in Queensland were recorded.

"The person did attend at the same venue of the hen's party," Ms Berejiklian said.

It is the first local case of COVID-19 in NSW since March 17, which was linked to a security guard who caught the virus from a quarantine hotel.

It comes as two locally acquired cases were recorded in Queensland overnight, both of which are linked to a cluster from a nurse at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

More to come

