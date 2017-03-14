'New Noosa': Plans to stop progess in Agnes Water

PROTEST: Mick Anderson hopes to stop any future plans to upgrade a road between Agnes Water and Baffle Creek.

HE MAY only be a one man band at the moment but Agnes Water local Mick Anderson has plans to try and stop the council from turning the laid-back coastal town into the "new Noosa”.

Mr Anderson conceded that it's only "early days” but he wanted to try and block the development of a road that would connect Agnes Water and Baffle Creek via Deepwater National Park.

Providing a useable road through the national park has been a topic of discussion in the council chambers for quite a few years.

The idea would be to upgrade the existing 4WD track, from Wreck Rock to Springs Rd, to a 2WD gravel road, which would improve access to places like Rules Beach.

Although Mr Anderson said the idea of joining the two areas via an upgraded road was a good idea, he didn't like the idea of doing it, if it would "aide developers who want to sell in the Rules Beach area”.

"We're an eco-tourism town, we're not the Fraser Coast and if they put in a road, that's more about letting real estate agents in so they can show people subdivisions,” Mr Anderson said.

"Being out of the way has kept this place unique ... there would be no advantage in turning it into Noosa.

"With the (Spirit of 1770) sinking and the (1770 Castaway) plane crash, tourism businesses are up against and we've got to sort out our problems with occupancy rates first before (developing further).”

Although any upgrades to the road could be a way off yet, Gladstone Regional Council has offered $1 million towards the upgrade in its Long Term Financial Plan.

Mr Anderson said Agnes Water had not knocked down sand tunes for car parks, making the place "unique”.

"The council wants to put in the road but down here we've got issues where there are no school zones at (Discovery Christian College) and at the state school it's inadequate and we're encouraging our kids to cross the road inappropriately,” he said.