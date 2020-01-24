New netball heights reached by these girls

NETBALL: Cousins Charlize Crawford and Ciarah Hawkins have reached a pinnacle in their emerging sporting careers, being selected for the Australian Indigenous Budgies netball teams.

Crawford is in the Budgies' under-14 team, while Hawkins has made the under-13 Aussie side.

"This year playing was a lot harder," Crawford said of the experience in playing at the Australian Indigenous Schoolgirls Netball Championship held on the Gold Coast recently.

"The competition is getting better every year I go."

Crawford played for the Queensland under-14 Murri side with Hawkins.

Both performed superbly to help push the Queensland side to fourth out of 14 teams.

"We played 13 games across five days plus trials," said Crawford said, who showcased her versatility on the court.

"I played mainly in wing attack and centre but I also went in to goal attack, goal defence and wing defence in a few games."

Crawford admitted that she could have played better in some games but she was satisfied with how she performed during the week.

"We had a really great team and we worked well together," she said.

It's her third year being selected in the Budgies team.

"I was so happy for Ciarah being selected for the first time," Crawford said.

The Australian teams will travel to the Gold Coast to play in the International Netball Festival in April.

