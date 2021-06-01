Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coloured visualisation of Covid-19 under the microscope.
Coloured visualisation of Covid-19 under the microscope.
News

New names for mutant Covid strains

by Melissa Iaria
1st Jun 2021 8:47 AM | Updated: 9:37 AM

Covid variants now have new names based on the Greek alphabet.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced a new naming system for the key Covid-19 variants on Tuesday in a bid to make them simpler to say and remember.

Under the new naming system for key variants, the UK variant, the B.1.1.7 strain, has been renamed Alpha.

The South African strain, B.1.351, is called Beta, the Brazilian strain, P.1, is known as Gamma, and the Indian strain, B.1.617.2, is called Delta.

The WHO convened a group of scientists and other virus experts to come together and consider “easy-to-pronounce” and “non-stigmatising labels”.

“This expert group convened by WHO has recommended using letters of the Greek alphabet, i.e. Alpha, Beta, Gamma, which will be easier and more practical to discuss by non-scientific audiences,” the WHO said.

“The labels do not replace existing scientific names, which convey important scientific information and will continue to be used in research.

“The naming system aims to prevent calling Covid-19 variants by the places where they are detected, which is stigmatising and discriminatory.

“WHO encourages countries and others to adopt these names as they will ease public discussions about global Covid-19 variants of concern and interest.”

Covid-19 variants have new names.
Covid-19 variants have new names.

Originally published as New names for mutant Covid strains

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        Premium Content CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        News A Central Queensland woman has claimed Gladstone police knowingly breached COVID-19 regulations despite the fact she was in mandatory isolation.

        What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Premium Content What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Family Fun The event aims to educate residents on the importance of living a sustainable life...

        Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Premium Content Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Politics “If he thinks he can just show up at Callide and erase that history, he’s...

        Two people hospitalised after Mount Larcom crash

        Premium Content Two people hospitalised after Mount Larcom crash

        Breaking A woman in her 20s and another person were involved in a single-vehicle rollover.