New name for Mission to Seafarers

THE Mission to Seafarers Gladstone is now to be officially known as The Gladstone Seafarers Centre – a name-change made in a bid to incorporate the city into not just the title, but into the ethos and ideology of the international organisation.

Centre general manager Jessica Mulhall said it was vital to include the city in the mindset of the community because the group aimed to support the region and its economy as well as give practical support to the 60,000 international seafarers who stopped at Gladstone Port each year.

“We want Gladstone to take ownership of The Gladstone Seafarers Centre and its port. Externally, people think of Gladstone as a mining town, but the reality is we have a port and we benefit so much from having it,” Ms Mulhall said.

“If it wasn’t for the port, Gladstone wouldn’t be the booming, thriving town that it is.”

She said the economic benefits seafarers provided to Gladstone were significant.

She said the centre worked at giving back to the community: its buses are hired out at reduced rates to corporate and community groups including local schools, daycare centres and sporting clubs, and it worked with local businesses to supply products at its Recreation Centre.

“We also transport seafarers to the shops and estimate that $3 million a year goes through Gladstone from the seafarers,” she said.

“Depending on where they want to go, we take them to the local mall, Bunnings, or sporting goods stores.”

The centre provided “a huge” amount of support to the seafarers who mostly came from Third World countries and spent long periods away from their families and communities, Ms Mulhall said.

“We bring them to our Recreation Centre in the Gladstone Marina where they can buy their basic needs and groceries,” she said.

“They can stay here and use the facilities including the Wi-Fi to contact their families, and there’s pool tables and table tennis as well as free bread and free movies.”

Ms Mulhall said the centre had recently received the first round of a $480,000, six-year financial boost from Gladstone Ports Corporation to refurbish and upgrade the Recreation Centre.

She said the seafarers centre’s star employee was Captain Jack, a pet labrador who provided unconditional and never-ending emotional support to seafarers who might be visiting the centre and feeling homesick.

“They can play with him and take him for walks. He thinks he runs the show! He’s excellent at his job and it brings people great comfort to see him,” she said.

Ms Mulhall said the centre also supported seafarers who did not leave their ship on short stopovers, including taking a Wi-Fi dongle to the boat so they could connect with their families.

“If they’re sick and injured we spend a lot of time with them as well, and we’ll do hospital visits and sit with them. We bring them SIM cards and toiletries and work with Border Force to make sure they have the correct visa to stay here.

“We help with the logistics to make sure their physical and mental welfare is taken care of.”