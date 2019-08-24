New music videos to recognise Deepwater's recovery

CREATIVE SPARK: Agnes Water duo Leah Chynoweth-Tidy and Ken Tidy will premiere their two music videos next month.

DEEPWATER musicians Leah and Ken Chynoweth-Tidy are preparing for the premiere of their first two music videos for original songs featured on debut EP Unconditionally.

The duo behind Kissing the Flint completed the music videos with the help of a grant from the Regional Arts Development Fund, filmographer Wezley Pitts and Photopia Studio's William Dubois.

The two videos were filmed and photographed across two days at Deepwater, Rules Beach and Baffle Creek with the aim to promote recovery positivity following major bushfires in the area in 2018.

The EP was recorded at High Lion Studio near Calliope with the help of producer Dave Beacon.

It features canvas and graphic art from the Discovery Coast's Angela Glover and Daniele Lunn.

The project will be launched at Crow Street Creative on Friday, September 13 from 6-7pm.

There will be food, a licensed bar, family friendly art activities and plenty of live music.

The Regional Arts Development Fund is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Gladstone Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.