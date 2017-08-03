New music festival to be launched at BAM

Members of the the Under The Trees music festival.

GLADSTONE'S newest music festival - Under the Trees - will be officially launched on Saturday at Beach Arts Music.

Gaston Boulanger, who is on the organising committee, said they had been working really hard organising the upcoming event, which is on October 14 at Boyne Island.

"At BAM we will present a poster to the people and the Facebook event will go live that day,” Mr Boulanger said.

Mr Boulanger said people interested in helping out should come and see the stall at BAM and put their name down.

"We've encountered a lot of support, everyone's really enthusiastic and the community is ready for something like this,” he said.

Mr Boulanger said they were hoping for about 2000 people. More than 10 bands from throughout Australia have been confirmed for the festival.

Besides the music there will be a lot of artwork produced for the festival.

Tickets are not on sale yet but they will be $25 for adults at local retailers.

At the BAM stall, Mr Boulanger said they "will have information on when and where the tickets can be purchased.”

BAM is held at the Millennium Esplanade from 2pm on Saturday.