25°
News

New music festival to be launched at BAM

Chris Lees
| 3rd Aug 2017 3:00 PM
Members of the the Under The Trees music festival.
Members of the the Under The Trees music festival.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE'S newest music festival - Under the Trees - will be officially launched on Saturday at Beach Arts Music.

Gaston Boulanger, who is on the organising committee, said they had been working really hard organising the upcoming event, which is on October 14 at Boyne Island.

"At BAM we will present a poster to the people and the Facebook event will go live that day,” Mr Boulanger said.

Mr Boulanger said people interested in helping out should come and see the stall at BAM and put their name down.

"We've encountered a lot of support, everyone's really enthusiastic and the community is ready for something like this,” he said.

Mr Boulanger said they were hoping for about 2000 people. More than 10 bands from throughout Australia have been confirmed for the festival.

Besides the music there will be a lot of artwork produced for the festival.

Tickets are not on sale yet but they will be $25 for adults at local retailers.

At the BAM stall, Mr Boulanger said they "will have information on when and where the tickets can be purchased.”

BAM is held at the Millennium Esplanade from 2pm on Saturday.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bam music festival under the trees

Gladstone man claims arresting police officer abused him

Gladstone man claims arresting police officer abused him

The Gladstone man demanded to know what the officer's badge details were, and refused to leave the police station.

Pollie lashes out at NAIF, spruces $1b tourism fund in Gladstone

TOURISM FUND: Australian Labor Party shadow minister for finance Jim Chalmers, shadow treasurer Chris Bowen, Gladstone's Zac Beers and Queensland senator Chris Ketter outside Gladstone Regional Council Chambers.

Labor politicians promote new tourism fund.

SEX THREAT: 600 CQ locals catch chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, hepatitis and HIV

Some people are not getting the safe sex message.

Chlamydia cases could be three times harder than official data shows

'It flipped over': Scary boat crash sparks change

SAFETY FIRST: Experienced boatie Pat Laws talks about safety on the water following the release of statistics highlighting boating accideints in 2016.

Safety paramount for local boatie.

Local Partners

Student art continues meaning of NAIDOC

Students at Gladstone West State School are seeing Aboriginal perspectives through creating Indigenous art.

Tannum Crabs raise funds, help local girl have a 'normal life'

CLASSIC GIFT: Shontae Denniss shows off her new "sit to stand” standing frame with Tannum Crab Classic organiser Ernie Vaughan.

Tannum Crab Classic raises funds for families' medical equipment.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Picking up a year after The Good Wife ends, The Good Fight has compelling stars – including Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

MOVIE REVIEW: Atomic Blonde is a visually appealing mess

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie Atomic Blonde. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Charlize Theron is killer but the plot is a filler.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Busby Marou pumped for Gladstone gig

Jeremy Marou and Thomas Busby are on tour for their album 'Postcards from the Shell House'.

Musical duo fine tunes before tour finale

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

Price Reduced to Sell!

8 Mimosa Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $250,000

This solid, low-set brick home situated in the ever-popular suburb of Kin Kora must be sold. The generous sized kitchen adjoins the dining room plus there is a...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

Potential + Position = Great Opportunity!

23 Larsen Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 2 $149,000

Anyone looking for a cute two bedroom home close to Gladstone's best shopping precinct? Well I think I may be able to help as this home certainly fits the bill and...

Just A Short Stroll To The Beach..!

7/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $125,000

LJ Hooker Gladstone are delighted to introduce another apartment for sale located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is...

PRICED TO SELL... CENTRALLY LOCATED RENOVATED UNIT BLOCK

77 Toolooa Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 10 5 5 $549,000

The motivated seller is looking for all serious offers. Invest in Gladstone's future. Take advantage of rock bottom prices. This superbly located complex...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Philip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Huge long-term housing development throws 18 new lots on market

A new brochure has been released advertising 18 new lots released within Beecher Estates.

Beecher Estates not far from finishing.

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.