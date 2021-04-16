New mum’s stunning return to Capras ranks

The CQ Capras women kicked off their 2021 season with a 10-point win over the West Brisbane Panthers in Brisbane last week. Photo: Colleen Edwards/QRL

Mariah Storch will hit the field with the CQ Capras on Saturday, just 10 weeks after having her first child.

The hard-working second rower will come off the bench in the team’s Round 2 clash against the North Queensland Gold Stars at 4.55pm.

The women’s game features on a jam-packed program at Rockhampton’s Browne Park.

Five Capras teams will be in action, starting with the under-19 women who are up against the Wide Bay Bulls at 10.55am.

The Intrust Super Cup XXXX Rivalry Round will pit the Capras against the Mackay Cutters in the last game of the day at 7pm.

The Capras women will be looking to make it back-to-back wins after they opened their 2021 campaign with a 26-16 victory over the West Brisbane Panthers last weekend.

Coach Amanda Ohl said Storch would be a welcome inclusion against the Gold Stars, whose line-up boasts a handful of CQ players, including Sarah Field.

Storch will line up alongside fellow Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Origin players Chelsea Baker and Annette Brander in another huge boost for the Capras.

“Mariah’s enthusiasm, experience and talk on the field will be really good for us,” Ohl said.

“We knew she would make a comeback this year and knowing Mariah, having her back this early is not really unexpected.

“She works hard to keep her body in shape and once she got the clearance from her doctor, she was straight into training.

“She’s a workhorse; she she’ll take the hit-up and lead the kick chase.

“She’s just a competitor.”

Ohl said the Gold Stars were a talented outfit and the Capras could expect a real contest on Saturday.

“They’ll be tough, but we’ve got a pretty good understanding of their game now. We’ve played them a few times and watched a lot of footage on them,” she said.

“We’ve got to start really well; we’ve got to be strong and stay tough in the first 10 minutes.

“The girls have trained well this week and their confidence has grown since that first win.”

CQ Capras women’s team for Round 2

Keysha Baker, Bree Spreadborough, Jessica Powell, Emmanita Paki, Meg Neven, Chelsea Baker, Reeghyn Beardmore, Mikayla Roe, Mackenzie Reid, Naomi Clayton, Sophie O’Toole, Sharni Upton, Kailah Rogers, Krystal Sulter, Mariah Storch, Annette Brander, Gemma Brennan

Saturday’s program at Browne Park

10.55am: Harvey Norman under-19 women, CQ Capras v Wide Bay Bulls

12.45pm: Mal Meninga Cup, CQ Capras v Wide Bay Bulls

2.45pm: Hastings Deering Colts, CQ Capras v Mackay Cutters

4.55pm: BHP Premiership, CQ Capras v North Queensland Gold Stars

7pm: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v Mackay Cutters

