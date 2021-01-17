New mum faces Bilo court on drug driving charge

A new mother who had previously escaped the clutches of a meth addiction appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

Christy Lee Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving and two counts of breaching her bail conditions.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Pete Rumford read the facts of Phillips’ case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On November 5 last year police performing static random breath tests on the Dawson Highway in Moura intercepted Phillips driving a Toyota HiLux.

The saliva test she submitted to returned a positive result for a relevant drug and she was detained for a second test.

The second test also returned a positive result, for methamphetamine, and she was given a notice to appear.

The court heard Phillips was released on a bail undertaking for separate charges in October last year.

On October 2 she breached a bail condition which stated she report to the Officer in Charge at Moura between 6am and 6pm every Monday and Friday.

She emailed the Moura Police Station on October 8 and informed them she simply forgot to report as she had been on holidays.

On November 16, the same undertaking was still relevant and Phillips breached it again, this time she left a note under the door at 8.10pm.

The next day she attended the station and complained of swollen feet due to her pregnancy.

Phillips’ solicitor from Sanderson & Parks Rockhampton said his client openly admitted to a long-suffering battle with addiction to methamphetamine.

Magistrate Beckinsale pleaded with Phillips to rethink relapsing with methamphetamine.

“Why don’t you give it up while you’re ahead?” she said.

“Draw a line in the sand and quit now so you can move forward and rectify what you have been doing.”

Phillips has another 24 drug-related charges to face in court at a later date. She does not have any criminal history.

She was fined $900 and suspended from driving for seven months for the drug driving offence, and $300 total for the breaches of bail with no convictions recorded.

