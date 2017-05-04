'First class': Exciting new servo and cafe for Gladstone region

Work has started to replace the Mt Larcom service station with a new one.

THE new Puma Energy service station at Mount Larcom is expected to be completed later this year.

It will replace the previous Choice service station on the Bruce Hwy.

A Puma Energy spokesperson said they were excited that construction had begun on the new facility.

"Upon completion, Puma Mount Larcom will provide the local community and passers-by with easier off-highway access, additional parking, high-quality fuel products, including our new Pumamax premium fuels and a 7th Street Café," they said.

"The new service station will also offer truck drivers first-class refuelling and rest facilities, with a designated truck refuelling area, canopy and parking."

The spokesperson said they were supporting the community by using local contractors, builders and suppliers on the project.

It is one of many new service stations in the region.

A new one has opened in Benaraby, there are plans for a Shell service station on the Dawson Hwy and one is planned as part of the proposed Station Creek Lifestyle Resort on the Bruce Hwy, near the Tannum Sands turnoff.