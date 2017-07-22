New Mount Larcom Hub will give a place to 'hang out'

An artists' impression of the playground equipment at the Mount Larcom Community Recreation Hub.

MT LARCOM is set for a big boost.

Playgrounds, barbecues and fitness equipment are part of the Mt Larcom Community Recreation Hub being built at Golding Park.

The new hub will cost $210,000 and is coming from the State Government's Works For Queensland program.

Gladstone Region Mayor, Matt Burnett said it was already a recreational area but this would add to the amenities.

"We just want to add to it and make it more of a family friendly place for people to go," he said.

Cr Burnett said there had been a push from the community to make the area better.

"We've been talking to the community, and a big shout-out to Cr Bush and Cr Masters, who have been talking to the community often about what they want," he said.

"They were very happy with just a barbecue, but we had the $210,000 from the Works For Queensland and council will pick up the balance if it's more than that, and it possibly will be."

Cr Burnett said he believed the same contractor who upgraded the playground at Miriam Vale was doing the work in Mount Larcom.

"We can expect some good quality playground equipment for the kids to enjoy," he said.

"Also there will be somewhere for the family to cook a sausage sizzle and then they can go over to the pool and enjoy that."

Cr Burnett said the idea of the hub was to give the community a place to "hang out and go".

"It's not just for the seniors it's for the youth as well," he said.

"We're adding on to what is already a community area and providing the community area with a better facility."

Cr Burnett said as a council they tried to make sure they looked after all parts of the region.

"Obviously this is not millions of dollars, but it's going to be an excellent community asset," he said.

"I think it is important that we show the communities that we are sharing the love around.

"We could have quite easily spent all the money in the city or any particular area."

The other projects that received funding from the State Government were the Lions and Tom Jeffery parks upgrade and the gravel roads program.