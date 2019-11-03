New model will improve the game

HOLD SEE PIC DESK BRISBANE. Gladstone Raiders Club President Richard Duff said the Manly Players were outstanding for the Gladstone Community, but admitted the town had a chuckle when they heard about the teams shenanigans at local strip club The Boardroom. Photo Lachie Millard

RUGBY LEAGUE: There’s a new entity in town.

Formerly known as the Gladstone Rugby League, it will now be known as Rugby League Gladstone Limited which will follow the business model in Brisbane, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Mackay and the Sunshine Coast.

The inaugural Rugby League Gladstone board of three members were elected.

They are Richard Duff as chairman, Wendy Deacon (company secretary) and Jacqueline Jones (director).

Adam Wright was appointed independent director.

“It means we can involve more people in the game in administrative roles,” Duff said.

“It will run more or less like a business.”

Duff said the workload would be lessened with more administrative staff, and job tasks would be specialised for each person.

It means RLGL would be run more efficiently.

“Last season we had just three people and they were doing everything,” Duff said.

Club interests will be represented through five advisory committee to guide the board operations.

These committees are finance, audit and risk management, competitions, facilities and stakeholders.

The other committees will cover governance and compliance along with game development and allied competitions.

These committees will be arranged from the clubs, supporters and businesses in the Gladstone Region.

Duff also encouraged more people to join a committee, and league manager Amanda Ingham can be contacted via email manager@rlg.net.au for more details.

Meanwhile, Duff said the 2019 season on field was a huge success in the two men’s competitions as well as the Bundaberg-Gladstone Intercity competition.

“I was really happy with how close the competitions were,” he said.

“The women’s competition went really well as well and is going from strength to strength.”

Duff said the new business model will also benefit the game on the field.

There won’t be any changes to the two division men’s competitions and the women.

Tannum Seagals, Wallabys and Gladstone Valleys-Calliope Roosters were a part of the six-team Gladstone-Bundaberg women competition.

Wallabys, Calliope, Gladstone Brothers, Tannum Seagulls and Gladstone Valleys made up the men’s competition.