Mini Golf tees off at Tannum Sands

GREAT FUN: Jasmine 12, Justine and Cassie Hartley 10, enjoy a round of 9 at the new mini golf at Tannum. Mike Richards GLA190917MINI
Caroline Tung
by

MINI-golf has been added the list of things Gladstone kids can choose to do these school holidays.

The Tannum Fitness Centre has opened a nine-hole mini golf course in addition to their range of facilities.

Centre owner Trish Etherton√ said the idea had been a long time coming.

"We decided we needed something to diversify because the squash court wasn't being used much," she said.

The course features local themes such as alumina, windmills, and will soon have a lifesavers wheel.

All props and hazards were designed and built by Mrs Etherton with help from her husband, Wayne Etherton√.

And there's a lot more in the works already.

"Later on we will look at having birthday parties, because we have that with the rock climbing," Mrs Etherton said.

The centre will hold a fundraiser for Camp Quality - an organisation that supports children with cancer and their families - next weekend.

The charity golf sessions will be held on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1 from 10am - 5pm.

"We're aimed at kids and families mostly," she said.

"We try to make it fun especially for the school holidays."

The mini golf course is suitable for children aged three years and onwards.

Gladstone Observer
