New members sign as numbers rise

NEW DIRECTION: Gladstone GC new Director of Golf Kane Nusteling. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

NEW DIRECTION: Gladstone GC new Director of Golf Kane Nusteling. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

GOLF: The lifting of coronavirus-forced restrictions have been a blessing for the Gladstone and Boyne Island-Tannum Sands Golf Clubs.

Golfers are now allowed to play in lots of fours and the greens have been graced with new members as well.

“We’ve signed up 54 new members to the club in the past six weeks,” Gladstone Golf Club director of golf Kane Nusteling said.

BITS GC manager Hayden Gomez said 10 players have signed either as new members or have rejoined the club.

Allan Mostert is a keen golfer. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

“There’s normality returning and that’s good for the club,” Gomez said.

Competitions on Saturdays have averaged 160 players in Gladstone.

“We’ve also been running mime-hole events on both Tuesdays called Terrific Tuesdays and Fridays, Fantastic Friday’s), and these have attracted between 50 and 60 players each day,” Nusteling said.

He also said social golf competitions have been well received and youngsters have also jumped on board with a separate weekly competition for the up-and-comers.

“A new junior weekly comp has proved popular allowing competition to continue at a suitable time and avoiding busy times and groups,” Nusteling said.

The GGC will host a men’s and women’s stableford with tee-off times from 6.20am through to 12.30pm on Saturday.

The BITS club will also host a similar 18-hole stableford on Saturday and a single stableford competition on Sunday from 8.30am.

“Before COVID-19, we had 50 players on Sundays and had 52 players last Sunday since the restrictions have been eased,” Gomez said.

The club also hosts weekly competitions from Monday to Saturday, a 13-hole format on Thursdays and nine-hole stableford each Friday.

Gomez said the club will aim to host the Boyne Four Ball Open and Boyne Open within the next couple of months.

RELATED STORY: Gladstone player talks about his fair way to the top

RELATED STORY: Careful approach for Calliope golf club