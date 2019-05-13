New Marley Brown grandstand would block tavern's view
GLADSTONE mayor Matt Burnett was not afraid to ruffle a few feathers when it came to justifying the master plan for Marley Brown Oval.
The $100,000 master plan, completed by Otium Planning Group, revealed the field would be reconfigured to allow for a 5000-seat grandstand.
The existing 1000-seat grandstand would be removed and possibly relocated.
Cr Burnett brushed off concerns about the location of the proposed grandstand, due to be built in front of the Harvey Road Tavern, a venue once home to Gladstone Leagues Club.
"I have no problem building that grandstand in front of the windows of Harvey Road Tavern because it's better for the orientation of the field - it takes away the sun and it's better for broadcast,” he said.
"We are talking about national competitions - whether it's the Roar, the Reds or an NRL club broadcasting on Fox League, Channel 9 or another channel - they want to be able to broadcast at the right time of day.
"The orientation of the field changing is good for spectators and broadcast. It's a no-brainer.”
Cr Burnett said theestimated cost for the upgraded facility, which could also hold concerts and other major events, was $27million.
"We'll have the final costings (tomorrow), but that will still be the concept stage so once you go through detailed designs and all the rest of it, that (figure) could be less or more,” he said.
Cr Burnett said the council would lobby for state and federal funding to help finance the project, which would also be propped up by rate equivalences from Gladstone Ports Corporation, which owns the own the land.
The mayor also indicated he would approach Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Labor challenger Zac Beers to secure a funding commitment ahead of Saturday's federal election.