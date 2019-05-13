New Marley Brown grandstand would block tavern's view

Gladstone Ports Corporation's Rowen Winsor, Gladstone Rugby Union committee member Anthony Groen-Int-Woud, Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff, Football CQ's Andrew Pelling, Michael Cavanagh and Dennis Black (Gladstone Touch Football) and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett at the announcement of future plans for Marley Brown Oval on Friday, May 10.

Gladstone Ports Corporation's Rowen Winsor, Gladstone Rugby Union committee member Anthony Groen-Int-Woud, Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff, Football CQ's Andrew Pelling, Michael Cavanagh and Dennis Black (Gladstone Touch Football) and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett at the announcement of future plans for Marley Brown Oval on Friday, May 10. Matt Taylor GLA100519MARL

GLADSTONE mayor Matt Burnett was not afraid to ruffle a few feathers when it came to justifying the master plan for Marley Brown Oval.

The $100,000 master plan, completed by Otium Planning Group, revealed the field would be reconfigured to allow for a 5000-seat grandstand.

The existing 1000-seat grandstand would be removed and possibly relocated.

Cr Burnett brushed off concerns about the location of the proposed grandstand, due to be built in front of the Harvey Road Tavern, a venue once home to Gladstone Leagues Club.

"I have no problem building that grandstand in front of the windows of Harvey Road Tavern because it's better for the orientation of the field - it takes away the sun and it's better for broadcast,” he said.

Master plan design of the Gladstone Coal Exporters Sports Complex (Marley Brown Oval). The ground's reconfiguration would involve turning the ground 90 degrees and constructing a new 5000-seat grandstand in front of Harvey Road Tavern. The existing 1000-seat grandstand would be removed with the possibility of relocating it to another sporting ground. Otium Planning Group/GRC

"We are talking about national competitions - whether it's the Roar, the Reds or an NRL club broadcasting on Fox League, Channel 9 or another channel - they want to be able to broadcast at the right time of day.

"The orientation of the field changing is good for spectators and broadcast. It's a no-brainer.”

Cr Burnett said theestimated cost for the upgraded facility, which could also hold concerts and other major events, was $27million.

"We'll have the final costings (tomorrow), but that will still be the concept stage so once you go through detailed designs and all the rest of it, that (figure) could be less or more,” he said.

Cr Burnett said the council would lobby for state and federal funding to help finance the project, which would also be propped up by rate equivalences from Gladstone Ports Corporation, which owns the own the land.

The mayor also indicated he would approach Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Labor challenger Zac Beers to secure a funding commitment ahead of Saturday's federal election.