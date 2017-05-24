New mapping shows threat to Gladstone region homes

The light blue is potential, although unlikely, flooding in 2100.

PARTS of Gladstone could be inundated by rising sea levels according to new flood modelling for the worst-case scenario.

Four years since the last report by Coastal Risk Australia has seen the worst-case sea level rise from 0.74m to 2m which would result in flooding in areas previously thought to be safe, although the chance of that happening is 2% by 2100.

The 1.3m increase in inundation is reported to be driven by rapid ice melting in Antarctica and Greenland.

Under the inundation maps by Coastal Risk Australia the effect of the 1.3m increase can be seen by comparing the 2013 report to the 2017 report.

Hanson Rd and all the areas off it would be flooded in the worst case scenario.

Memorial Park, previously safe, could theoretically go under too.

CQUniversity's entire marina campus would be flooded in under the modelling.

Even more of Barney Point, already a flood-prone area would suffer under the Coastal Risk Australia mapping.

Curtis Island's three LNG plants would receive some more flooding but nothing a huge deal more than the previous modelling.

Meanwhile, the Australian Financial Review is reporting new scientific analysis shows that the Earth's oceans are rising nearly three times as rapidly as they were throughout most of the 20th Century, one of the strongest indications yet that a trend of sea level rise, and acceleration is now underway.