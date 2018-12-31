New look season for Goats RUFC

RUGBY UNION: The Gladstone Goats' 2019 season schedule will have a new look.

Senior representative games will be moved away from the regular season, and will now coincide with the National Rugby Competition in September-October.

The open women's program will also continue next season, with the prospect of running a rugby 10s team if there is enough interest.

The club is also looking for players for next season.

"We are aiming to fill teams during winter,” a club spokeperson said.

"Anyone and everyone is welcome with no experience necessary.”

Last season, the Goats made it all the way to the preliminary finals against Frenchville, but lost 17-11.

The A-grade men's team finished third overall.

Interested parties should visit the Goats' Facebook page for more information.