Bowling alley, kitchen upgrade in hotel's revamp plans

A development application for a revamp to Central Lane Hotel has been approved by Gladstone Regional Council.

GLADSTONE could have its own licensed bowling alley with plans to revamp a CBD hotel to transform it into an establishment with fun for all ages.

Gladstone Regional Council approved Central Lane Hotel's development plans, which started as owner Rick Adams' thought bubble more than two years ago.

Mr Adams said he hoped the long-term vision would help the independently owned hotel expand its focus on quality food and service.

The work includes building a new carpark on a block next to the hotel and expanding the upstairs and downstairs areas.

The kitchen would be brought downstairs and there would be expansions to indoor and outdoor dining areas.

The four-lane bowling alley would be built upstairs.

It would be Gladstone's only bowling alley after the bowling centre at Gladstone-Benaraby Rd closed in July 2012.

"I'm hoping this will make it a venue for anyone, from ages 9-90," Mr Adams said.

"You could have a ninth birthday party and bowl or you could bring your nana or grandpa in and have their 90th birthday downstairs and have a few drinks and something to eat.

"It's going to be a genuinely good, local establishment.

"It's going to be very social. Instead of it just being about drinks and food we're going to have activity too."

While there are still some hurdles, Mr Adams said the next step would be finalising tenders for the work.

"We're going to do our very best to buy and use local," he said.

Mr Adams said the idea was inspired by a bar he visited at Kyogle, New South Wales.

"When I was on a motorbike ride in that area I stumbled across it and spoke with that publican about how it all worked," he said.

"Gladstone has young families and I think this will suit them but at the same time you don't need to have a family to come because everyone can bowl."

Mr Adams said it was the right time for the hotel's expansion.

"Using a drinking analogy, every time you have a really big party you're going to have a really big hangover," he said.

"Gladstone had a really big party for a few years.

"Business has been tough and we've had to readjust but we're still here."

The application was granted council approval six weeks ago.

"The council has been fantastic to deal with, in particular town planning," Mr Adams said. "They have been very proactive in getting this through."

Mr Adams hopes work can start in February with little impact to trading.