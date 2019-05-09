Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Gladstone Regional Council website will relaunch soon with a new look.
The Gladstone Regional Council website will relaunch soon with a new look. Mark Zita GLA090519CNWB
Council News

NEW LOOK: Council website to relaunch soon

Mark Zita
by
9th May 2019 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REFRESHED website is on the way for the Gladstone Regional Council.

The new design was created in consultation with members of the community in November and December last year.

Mayor Matt Burnett said it would create an improved customer service experience for the community.

"Community is at the core of Council's business, and as such, it is important they find the information they are searching for as quickly and easily as possible,” Cr Burnett said.

"(We) endeavoured to build a website based on the feedback and advice provided.”

Cr Burnett said the site will feature improved usability, searchability, visual appeal and accuracy of information.

"It's a platform for Council to continue to grow in the digital space, continuing to assess customer needs and adjust the platform where needed.”

gladstone regional council relaunched website
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Angry' residents respond to TMR findings at meeting

    premium_icon 'Angry' residents respond to TMR findings at meeting

    News A public meeting at Builyan Hall was held to discuss the future of Gladstone Monto Rd.

    Why people need to keep their pools maintained in winter

    premium_icon Why people need to keep their pools maintained in winter

    Home & Decorating 'A pool might look clean and clear'

    Flynn candidates talk airfares, sports fields and youth

    premium_icon Flynn candidates talk airfares, sports fields and youth

    News Candidates are asked a series of questions before the Election

    Engineering alliance wants politicians to make a stand

    premium_icon Engineering alliance wants politicians to make a stand

    Politics 'These mining projects would generate more than 15,000 direct jobs'