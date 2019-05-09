NEW LOOK: Council website to relaunch soon

The Gladstone Regional Council website will relaunch soon with a new look.

The Gladstone Regional Council website will relaunch soon with a new look. Mark Zita GLA090519CNWB

A REFRESHED website is on the way for the Gladstone Regional Council.

The new design was created in consultation with members of the community in November and December last year.

Mayor Matt Burnett said it would create an improved customer service experience for the community.

"Community is at the core of Council's business, and as such, it is important they find the information they are searching for as quickly and easily as possible,” Cr Burnett said.

"(We) endeavoured to build a website based on the feedback and advice provided.”

Cr Burnett said the site will feature improved usability, searchability, visual appeal and accuracy of information.

"It's a platform for Council to continue to grow in the digital space, continuing to assess customer needs and adjust the platform where needed.”