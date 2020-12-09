New local owners for Bendigo Bank at Kin Kora

The Kin Kora and Calliope team members.

The Kin Kora and Calliope team members.

The Kin Kora branch of the Bendigo Bank has new local owners.

The branch has been purchased by Calliope and District Enterprises Ltd, which operates the Calliope and District Community Bank.

As a result, from December 1, the name of the Bendigo Bank branch has changed to Community Bank Kin Kora.

Calliope and District Enterprises said while there had been a name change, there would be no change in banking services and the Kin Kora branch would remain a Bendigo Bank branch run as a franchise.

Calliope and District Enterprises Ltd is a company created by dedicated volunteers who sold

shares locally in order to purchase the franchise which, in 2008, opened as the Calliope and

District Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank.

The enterprise is run by volunteer directors who oversee the corporate obligations of the company.

Calliope and District Enterprises Ltd chairwoman Jo Hill said Bendigo Bank’s community

bank concept was initiated in the late 1990s in response to the withdrawal of banking

services to many small communities in favour of efficiency and economic rationalisation.

“By creating community owned and run banks, the critical economic and financial services

required to keep small communities healthy and growing can be maintained,” Ms Hill said.

“Today there are more than 300 Bendigo Community Bank branches across Australia,

ensuring that a portion of profit goes to local shareholders and for community reinvestment.

“Every day our customers help change lives, and save lives, simply by banking with

Bendigo.

“Their home loans are helping to build skate and sports parks, hospital wings and

classrooms and personal loans, business banking and credit cards are funding ambulances,

rescue boats, surf lifesavers, volunteer firefighters, disabled and aged care facilities.”

Ms Hill said every day, community banking was providing all this and more.

“In fact, more than $250 million has now been returned to communities and initiatives Australia-wide,” she said.

“When we speak of community investment, it is not just about supporting local sporting

teams.

“Locally to date, the enterprise has invested more than $2 million in projects large and

small, including the Benaraby Drivers Education, Calliope Roosters Multipurpose building,

Calliope Kindergarten and Bunting Park facilities.”

Ms Hill said the purchase of the Kin Kora branch was an opportunity for the enterprise to grow its footprint throughout the district and increase its community investment.

She said profits from both Calliope and District Community Bank and Community Bank Kin Kora would be distributed two ways:

- to the shareholders as dividends;

- to the community as grants, donations, sponsorships and scholarships.

“By switching your banking and supporting Bendigo Community Bank branches you are

directly supporting the future of our community”, Ms Hill concluded.

