New local laws to change the way Gladstone businesses operate

THE council has relaxed the approval requirements for local buskers, footpath dining traders and mobile businesses wishing to operate on Council controlled land.

The decision comes after Council approved several proposed changes to its Subordinate Local Law 1.2 (Commercial Use of Local Government Controlled Areas and Roads) 2011 late last year.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said Council adopted the Commercial Activies Policy and Corporate Standard at its general meeting last Tuesday (Feb 7) to reflect the Local Law changes.

"The policy replaces all approval requirements for footpath dining, the display of goods and busking with minimum standards, and removes the provision that prohibits stationery roadside vending to be operated in an urban area," Councillor Burnett said.

"Roadside vendors are now welcome to apply for an approval to operate and Council will assess the application based on merit."

Council's Environment and Community Services Chair Councillor Cindi Bush said the new policy would make it easier for local businesses to operate within the region.

"Council wants to work in unity with local businesses and this policy is the first step in the process," Cr Bush said.

"Footpath dining will allow for an increase in fixed premise customer patronage, while the removal of

provision that prohibits stationery roadside vending will entice more vendors to submit applications. "Applicants must address the guiding principles outlined in the policy when making an application."

The policy and corporate standard can be downloaded from Council's website.