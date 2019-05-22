Menu
LAND RIGHTS: Activist Wit-boooka with co-accused and supporters at the Gympie courthouse precinct.
LAND RIGHTS: Activist Wit-boooka with co-accused and supporters at the Gympie courthouse precinct.
New local jury sought in land rights case

Arthur Gorrie
22nd May 2019 12:01 AM
THE long-delayed trial of three Aboriginal land rights activists, over an allegedly violent fracas at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St offices in 2016, hit another roadblock yesterday.

Complainants include Mayor Mick Curran and council CEO Bernard Smith.

District Court Judge Bernard Porter said he was discharging the jury after one juror reported "a difficulty”.

Another jury will be selected this morning for the trial of Wit-boooka, Djaki Widjung and Djaa'mee Gular Djan du Kabi, who are charged under their registered names Gary Roy Tomlinson, 53, of Southside, Diane Patricia Redden-King, 61 of Curra and Mervyn Alfred James Tomlinson, 54, of Bundaberg.

