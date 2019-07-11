New Lion King a ‘game changer’

The first reactions for Disney’s Lion King remake are overwhelmingly positive.

Critics have labelled Disney's live action remake of The Lion King a "masterpiece," describing it as both "visually and audibly astounding".

While the highly-anticipated movie doesn't hit cinemas until next week, the film has been screened for reviewers who have heaped praise on the ambitious project.

The Lion King is a dazzler. Gorgeous score, spot-on voice acting, but mostly, yeah, those visuals. 😍 #TheLionKing — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is visually and audibly astounding! I’ve never seen anything like that on an animation level. It’s so beautiful.



Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner really steal the show. Chiwetel Ejiofor is brilliant as Scar! It is so much fun. Great movie. pic.twitter.com/v62LHFIM7W — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is visually immaculate & a game-changer for visual effects. It’s absolutely stunning in every way. The music shines (Glover & Beyoncé take it to another level), the performances are great (Timon, Pumbaa & Scar steal many scenes) & the emotions run HIGH. Truly great pic.twitter.com/lPH9Oo4ybb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2019

Just saw #TheLionKing and it was absolutely breathtaking! The music, the visuals, the voice acting...whatever your feelings on Disney remakes, this one will blow you away. pic.twitter.com/Dk9MdZnKBe — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) July 10, 2019

However, some critics did point out the visually stunning movie had limitations; namely the lack of expression on animal characters' faces.

That being said, #TheLionKing does illustrate the limitations of projecting human emotions onto photorealistic animals that can't convey human expression. More in my review when the embargo lifts! — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is a landmark *visual* experience. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I think it’s going to change how we look at movies forever.



As an *emotional* experience, though…I’ll put it this way: It turns out lions can’t really emote. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 10, 2019

Almost more anticipated than the release of The Lion King could be what Beyoncé will wear to promote the live-action Disney film.

The singer, 37, brought high glamour to the premiere in Hollywood with a bejewelled black and silver Alexander McQueen men's blazer over a matching mini dress with floor-length glittering tulle skirt, reports the New York Post.

While she turned heads on the red carpet, Beyoncé did what she does best: dropped a surprise single from the upcoming movie soundtrack ahead of the July 18 theatre release.

The song, called Spirit, will also be featured on an album she's curated called The Lion King: The Gift, a compilation of international artists.

Beyoncé voices Nala in the film; Donald Glover voices Simba and sings Can You Feel The Love Tonight with the pop star. Other stars include Seth Rogen (Pumba), Billy Eichner (Timon), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), John Oliver (Zazu) and more.

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.