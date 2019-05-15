New lights, training gear brings positive vibes

SEE THE LIGHT: Liz Cunningham Park has brand new floodlights. And it means no excuses to miss training.

SEE THE LIGHT: Liz Cunningham Park has brand new floodlights. And it means no excuses to miss training. Contributed GLA180119LIGHTS

SOCCER: Calliope Soccer Club is going from strength to strength and is seeing the light.

The future is bright for the club in its 24th year with a refurbished playing deck and the installation of light towers.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Subway manager Katrina Timmins, who recently donated hats to the Calliope Soccer Club. She's pictured with Addison Lowery, Trace Waterson and Nate Timmins Contributed GLA150519SOC

Calliope club treasurer and registrar Tracey Rule is one of the longest-serving volunteers and said a setback some years ago did not deter progress.

"We were originally situated at Bunting Park in a container as our clubhouse/equipment shed," Rule said.

"We were moved to Liz Cunningham Park four years ago to a pitch with a main field, training field and a clubhouse."

The club moved back to Bunting Park due to a minor setback with the fields.

Liz Cunningham Park at Calliope was opened in January 2016 and was in a state of decay. Matt Harris

But all was rectified by the Gladstone Regional Council and there have been no problems since returning to Liz Cunningham Park.

"This year we received a lighting upgrade giving us lights to host night games thanks to the support of Ken O'Dowd," Rule said.

"We hosted our first junior night games five weeks ago and have three games every Friday night, which also helps out the competition with field availability as many fields share with other sports and were unavailable at the beginning of the year."

Rule said the mix of new sponsors and those who returned had made it easier to upgrade equipment and purchase much-needed training gear.

Calliope kids receiving a bag,ball and water bottle Contributed GLA150519SOC

"East Coast Maritime, Alive Pharmacy, Isam, Miracle Scents, Conocophillips, Nana's Naturals, Jeld Industries, Custom Fluid, Home Ground, Tannum Paint Place and Bay Turf are those just to name a few," she said.

"We received a grant from Calliope Community District Bank for three sets of portable goals, which has been a fantastic asset to the club and its players."

All junior players received a back-sack bag, ball and water bottle.

SEE THE LIGHT: Liz Cunningham Park has brand new floddlights. And it means no excuses to miss training. Contributed GLA180119LIGHTS

And the club had a sun-safe initiative where every coach, manager and player received a bucket hat courtesy of Alive Pharmacy and Subway.

Rule said the number of female players had increased and overall player number continued to swell each year.

"Currently our Calliope men's team are equal with Yaralla in first place in the second division competition with the hope of making the finals this year," she said.