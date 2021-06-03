New LGBTQIA+ community group forms in Gladstone

Rainbow on the Reef is on target to becoming an independent LGBTQIA+ not for profit organisation.

An inspiring collective of locals from the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies are proud to announce the formation of Rainbow on the Reef.

The Gladstone region group is on target to becoming an independent LGBTQIA+ not for profit organisation.

Rainbow on the Reef began as a vision to create a community event for the LGBTQIA+ Community and allies.

Since its inception the group has developed 18 month and three year goals.

On Wednesday, the group launched a survey to understand the strengths and needs of the community and provide an opportunity to collaborate in the co-design of a fair day event to be held within 18 months.

Rainbow on the Reef volunteer Heather Richards said their first goal was to achieve a successful inclusive community event that was supported by the whole community.

“We are excited for community members and organisations to anonymously share with us what they want to see and invite everyone to have their say,” Ms Richards said.

Local Chris Possingham said he had seen Gladstone grow over the years and become more inclusive.

“As a local gay man, I can see how important it is to have a footprint, presence and connection for LGBTQIA+ community in the region to reduce feelings of isolation, loneliness and improve our mental health,” he said.

“I am passionate about creating visibility so our LGBTQIA+ youth have role models and don’t feel the need to edit themselves to feel safe.”

This is a gap that Gypsy Cantwell, year 10 student and Gladstone Regional Council youth council member can relate to, as she has lost friends due to prejudice and found young allies are not empowered to stand-up and be heard.

“The derogatory language used makes me feel like an outsider,” said Gypsy, who is a proud ally and supporting of her two Mums.

“I am excited about a more visible LGTBQIA+ community and pride events because then being part of the community will be normalised and we’ll actually be able to celebrate.

“People will see people who are different and that it’s OK to be different”.

Recently, members of the Rainbow on the Reef working group met with Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

Mr Butcher expressed his enthusiasm for supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in Gladstone.

“I am a keen supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Mr Butcher said.

“Gladstone has come a long way, but we need to continue making steps forward to ensure equality and inclusion for all in our community.

“I welcome and support the efforts of the local community in creating these events and opportunities for connection.”

Rainbow on the Reef member Charmaine Tolhurst said as an ally, she was keen to support the community, start conversations and promote awareness.

“These are my friends, family, colleagues and I want to see everyone in our community thrive,” she said.

The survey will be distributed through social media, email and physically at supporting places.

It is open to both individuals and organisations and we encourage all interested persons and organisations in Queensland to respond.

It closes on July 18, 2021.

