New lease on life for 2nd Life Traders

BIG MOVE: 2nd Life Traders owner Kevin McGuire out front of the new store on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd.

BIG MOVE: 2nd Life Traders owner Kevin McGuire out front of the new store on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd. Chris Lees

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

AFTER getting hammered by the floods from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie in March and losing thousands of dollars worth of stock, 2nd Life Traders is getting a new lease on life in a new place.

The store is moving to the old bowling alley on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd and will expand too.

Owner Kevin McGuire said he decided to move because the rent was too high and they were unable to do what they wanted at their old shop on Dawson Hwy.

"It just wasn't fitting any more, they (the landlord) said I couldn't do certain things, which is part of my growth ... so I had a decision to make,” he said.

2nd Life Traders will run a mechanic and a small used car dealership at their new premises, which is significantly bigger.

"2nd Life Traders is the owner of everything and then underneath that you have 2nd Life Mechanical ... and 2nd Life Used Cars, which I'm also starting,” Mr McGuire said.

Mr McGuire said he decided to get into the mechanical side of things because he saw a need for it.

"There's a need for reasonably priced mechanics and just good service,” he said.

At the moment Mr McGuire is busy, working in the current store, while renovating the space on the way to Tannum Sands during the evenings.

"It's going to be a huge job,” he said.

"But it's just what you have to do.”

Mr McGuire said the March floods had a major impact on his business.

"Also we've gone through a bit of staff, just with trying to find the right person to do the job,” he said.

"But you just have to get up and go again don't you?

"The flood nearly knocked us out, it was nearly at the point of 'do we actually go again'? It was pretty up in the air ... but we got through that.”

They are planning to be moved and open for trading by the start of next month.

Mr McGuire said a lot of people who were struggling depended on his business for cheaper goods and also selling some possessions.

This will be the third move for the business which was originally based on Hanson Rd.