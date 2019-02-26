New league will assist future Qld Basketball League players

Lachlan Wilmot is in that 'in-between' bracket, but he will benefit from playing in the CQBL.

Lachlan Wilmot is in that 'in-between' bracket, but he will benefit from playing in the CQBL. Paul Braven GLA260519MBBALL

BASKETBALL: The gap between junior representative competitions and Queensland Basketball League is to narrow significantly.

That's because Gladstone will field a men's and women's team in the Central Queensland Basketball League earmarked to run from May to August.

The new league will offer Gladstone players from 17 years to open age the chance to play senior representative basketball with a focus of players who have the potential and with the desire to compete at QBL level.

The CQBL is primarily a representative development league level basketball competition that incorporates clubs from Gladstone, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Gympie.

Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge coach Brady Walmsley said the concept can only benefit Gladstone hoops as a whole.

"I can only speak for the men's program, but it would be my hope that any CQBL team from Gladstone would be heavily aligned with the QBL program in terms of suitable player identification and playing style, acting as a true development squad for players with the potential to feature on Power teams in the future," he said.

"We have made some impressive inroads this off-season in providing a platform for our local players and this is another step to ensuring we receive sustainable contributions from local players in our QBL program moving forward."

The competition is likely to go for four eight rounds with teams to have four home and four away games

The only restriction for player eligibility is that players can't have played in the QBL and have averaged more than 20 minutes per game in the previous QBL season.

Currently, those players who fall into this age bracket, play in the Monday night women and the Tuesday and Wednesday men's competitions and it's not quite the standard some of those players want to continue to play in.

"It will certainly be of benefit to those Gladstone players that have a QBL ambition and need an opportunity to continue enhancing their skills through game repetitions," Walmsley said.

Meanwhile CQBL men's trials are scheduled for this Friday from 6-8pm and will run in conjunction with the QBL squad training. The women's trials are scheduled for this Sunday from 5-6pm.

Expressions of interest can be done via the Port City Power Facebook site.