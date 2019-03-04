Road works set to start on overtaking lane near Miriam Vale

Roadworks will begin this month on a new overtaking lane near Miriam Vale.

MORE roadworks are to begin on the Bruce Hwy near Miriam Vale which the Federal Government promises will create a "safer and smoother journey".

Construction will soon begin on a $6.7 million southbound 1500m overtaking lane between Miriam Vale and Gin Gin.

Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the project was part of a Federal Government-funded $275 million Bruce Highway Overtaking Lanes package.

"We are investing to build the Bruce Highway Queensland needs and deserves," Mr McCormack said.

"Congestion in heavily used corridors is often a contributing factor to crashes, which is why these overtaking lanes on the Bruce Highway are so important for reducing road trauma in Queensland communities."

The work near Miriam Vale will also include widening a section of the highway for new centre lines and roadside barriers, increasing the distance between oncoming traffic.

"Data indicates that wide centre lines reduce fatal and hospitalisation crashes where vehicles have crossed onto the wrong side of the road by 43 per cent," Mr McCormack said.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said this project was part of a broader package of works targeting priority areas along the Bruce Highway to allow motorists to overtake slow-moving vehicles more safely, reducing the number of risky manoeuvres they make.

"The (Federal Government) is helping to improve road safety and travelling conditions along the entire length of the Bruce Highway," Mr O'Dowd said.

"By investing in a more efficient Bruce Highway, we are also providing a boost for the large number of businesses and freight operators that use this popular corridor."

Queensland company Allroads will complete the work.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2019.