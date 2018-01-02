New landmark to shine a light on region's industrial history

KEEPING COOL: Tracey and Hunter, 1, Gravett are spending the day under the sprinklers at East Shores.

KEEPING COOL: Tracey and Hunter, 1, Gravett are spending the day under the sprinklers at East Shores. Emily Pidgeon.

AN INDUSTRIAL-THEMED cruise ship terminal at East Shores is set to cement Gladstone's position as a strong industrial city when East Shores Stage 1B gets under way.

Thousands of people visit East Shores each year as part of local leisure and tourism activities.

Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan said the new design will show off Gladstone's best assets to tourists.

"East Shores stands out, not only for being an exciting destination, but because it's reflective of Gladstone," he said.

"The Gladstone Harbour, the region's maritime history, industrial strengths and tropical climate are at the core of its design."

The terminal will incorporate Auckland Point's conveyors into the design, paying homage to the rich industrial heritage of the site.

The East Shores Precinct recently won a number of industry awards, including the Parks and Leisure Australia National Award of Excellence.

It also won The Observer's Best in Business Tourism Attraction award last year.

GPC Parks and Recreation superintendent Graham Gambie said the company was thrilled to win the Best in Business award for top tourist attraction.

East Shores stage 1B concept map. Gladstone Ports Corporation

"We are incredibly proud of our parkland precincts and see this as confirmation the community is continuing to enjoy our world-class recreational facilities," he said.

Mr O'Sullivan said the GPC Parks and Gardens team goes "above and beyond" to maintain the Marine Parklands and Spinnaker Park.

"They take great pride in their work and this is reflected in the world-class facilities and gardens," he said.

"Their standard of professionalism and attention to detail is second to none and we are continually impressed with their service and dedication to the parklands."

Mr Gambie said community support and feedback has had a big impact on the maintenance team.

"From mothers at the water park acknowledging their work or an early morning jogger saying hello, these simple acts have had a big impact on our team," he said.

"Weather events always pose challenges and this year's cyclone and rain events were no exception. but the team got stuck into the clean-up and had our parkland precincts back into tip-top condition."