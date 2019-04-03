New journalist joins team at the Observer

HELLO Gladstone!

My name is Liana and I'm the newest addition to the editorial team at the Observer.

I've spent the past 15 months working in Stanthorpe, a small town of just 5000 on the Queensland/NSW border.

But in the end I couldn't handle the cold below-zero mornings the town is known for, so I've headed up to Central Queensland to work on my tan.

Before Stanthorpe I spent countless hours volunteering for community radio in Brisbane and helped out with the ABC Wide Bay team while finishing my bachelor of journalism and public relations at QUT.

I'm looking forward to getting to know the people of Gladstone and strongly believe everyone has a story to tell.

Some of my passions include giving voice to minority groups, animal welfare, health and any story that could put a smile on someone's face.

No matter who you are, if you're willing to give me the time of day I'm willing to listen.

In my spare time you'll likely catch me in a park enjoying a cheese platter for one while reading a good book or at the gym trying to work off all of my solo cheese platters.

I am also a self-proclaimed coffee addict (with absolutely no intention to change the fact) so if you see me out and about enjoying a cuppa - or anywhere else for that matter - feel free to say hello and share your stories.